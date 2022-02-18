DALLAS (KDAF) — The temperature roller coaster is back like it never left North Texas as the cold temperatures on Friday will leave the area for a brief warm-up over the weekend before yet another cold front arrives in the work week.

Did someone say wintry mix? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that along with the colder air behind the cold front, some chances of wintry precipitation could come midweek.

Temperatures are moving on up over the weekend with some areas getting into the 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday. With that change in temp comes fire weather concerns increasing along and west of I-35 due to the humidity dropping below 30%, increasing winds, and dry vegetation, NWS Fort Worth reports.