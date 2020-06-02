Teens at Dallas cafe make meal kits for needy amid COVID-19

Chad Houser, left, Founder, CEO and Chef at Cafe Momentum fills bags with rice with help from staff members Marquel Gray, center, and Maya Barnes, right, in Dallas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Chef Houser opened his downtown Dallas restaurant five years ago to help give teens coming out of juvenile detention stability and a push toward success. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Chef Chad Houser opened his downtown Dallas restaurant five years ago to help give teens coming out of juvenile detention stability and a push toward success.

When the coronavirus pandemic threatened that mission, he found a way to not only keep them working but also give them the chance to help others.

Within a week of Cafe Momentum closing to dining in March because of the pandemic, the teens who normally do everything from cook to serve to bus tables at the restaurant had started building meal kits for needy families.

Berkner High School soccer coach, Denny Gunnerson, left, hands out a box of food at a food distribution site in an apartment complex in Dallas, Friday, May 15, 2020. Cafe Momentum has been delivering 1,550 meal kits a week to families in the area through various groups. Most of the kits, which include four meals for a family of four, are being distributed in the Richardson Independent School District. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Richardson Independent School District Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Pitts, left, stands on a trailer surrounded by boxes being loaded on for delivery with help from Berkner High School soccer coach Denny Gunnerson, center rear, RISD employees Paul Norman, white shirt, and Reginald Marshall, second from right, and head football coach at Berkner, Jim Ledford, right, in Richardson, Texas, Friday, May 15, 2020. RISD athletic staff members gathered at the districts operation center to divide up the 1,550 box meal kits built by Cafe Momentum before delivering them to multiple sites throughout the districts community to distribute them to families in need. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chad Houser, founder, CEO and chef at Cafe Momentum, wears a mask and gloves as he and members of his staff build box meal kits at the Cafe in Dallas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Chef Houser opened his downtown Dallas restaurant five years ago to help give teens coming out of juvenile detention stability and a push toward success. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Emily Dragoo, right, a teacher at Apollo Jr. High School hands out a box meal kit to Richardson Independent School District families at a distribution site in Dallas, Friday, May 15, 2020. Within a week of Cafe Momentum closing to dining in March because of the pandemic, the teens who normally cycle through every job at the upscale restaurant, from cooking to dishwashing to busing tables to serving to hosting, had started building meal kits for needy families. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dr. Porshia Haymon places bags of tortillas into box meal kits being built at Cafe Momentum in Dallas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The Cafe has been delivering 1,550 meal kits a week to families in the area through various groups. Most of the kits, which include four meals for a family of four, are being distributed in the Richardson Independent School District. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chad Houser, left, Founder, CEO and Chef at Cafe Momentum fills bags with rice with help from staff members Marquel Gray, center, and Maya Barnes, right, in Dallas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Chef Houser opened his downtown Dallas restaurant five years ago to help give teens coming out of juvenile detention stability and a push toward success. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Angel Coronado unpacks cans of beans that will be added to box meal kits being built by staff at Cafe Momentum in Dallas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The cafe has been delivering 1,550 meal kits a week to families in the area through various groups. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Marquel Gray, center left, and Gaby Torres, center right, carry bags filled with rice as Angel Coronado, left rear, and De’ Monica Dean, right rear, prepare to help add them to box meal kits at Cafe Momentum in Dallas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Chef Chad Houser opened the cafe five years ago to help give teens coming out of juvenile detention stability and a push toward success. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)