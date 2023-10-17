The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Explore what’s new at the Amon Carter Museum with the Tea and Tours event on October 17, from 3 to 4:30 P.M.

Tour the museum to see two new installations and then gather in the lounge for tea and treats.

“How do contemporary sculptors use organic materials to create otherworldly artworks? We’ll look closely at the intricate topography of Leonardo Drew’s Number 235T. Learn more about the influence of artists like Louise Nevelson on Drew’s large-scale installations before we dive into the backstory behind a Carter favorite: James Surls’ monumental hanging sculpture Seven and Seven Flower,” the website said.

The event is free for Carter members and $5 for additional nonmember guests. RSVP by email or call 817-989-5060.