TD Jakes Foundation launching virtual no-cost summer STEAM academy

DALLAS (KDAF) – The T.D. Jakes Foundation is launching a first-of-its-kind virtual STEAM summer academy.

The program, called STEAM Academy 2020, is a five-week summer program open to Dallas County students, ages five to 16.

“Unfortunately, school closures have a disproportionate effect on lower-income communities,” said T.D. Jakes, founder and chairman of the foundation. “Now more than ever, we must find innovative ways to increase awareness of our young people to the skills and careers of the future. I am proud to partner with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the Dallas Regional Chamber to support our most vulnerable communities and ensure all children have an opportunity to dream.”

STEAM Academy 2020 will run from the week of June 15 to the week of July 13 and will include three-to-four hours per week of online activities provided by Accelerate Learning’s STEMscopes learning platform.

To register, visit tdjfoundation.org/steam-academy-2020