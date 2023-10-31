The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has a gift for customers this Holiday season: they’re rolling out the beloved Baklava Cheesecake systemwide and bringing back its popular Tomato Soup for a limited time.

Last year, Taziki’s introduced Baklava Cheesecake for the holidays in select markets, as a modern twist on the traditional Greek dessert. Baklava Cheesecake is a decadent end to a Mediterranean meal with its sweet, creamy, and nutty flavors. The high praise from the lucky customers who experienced the dessert last year, led to Baklava Cheesecake becoming a permanent menu item at Taziki’s locations systemwide, beginning October 30. Taziki’s brings this delicious addition to their menu just in time for National Baklava Day on November 17.

Credit: Taziki’s

“Baklava has always been a favorite at Taziki’s and now we’re excited to offer it in a new way, at all locations, with our Baklava Cheesecake that stems from a long-standing partnership with the amazing Hellas Bakery,” Said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “We are thrilled to introduce this new menu item, plus bring back our fan favorite Tomato Soup just in time for the Holidays”.

Taziki’s is also bringing back their warm and hearty Tomato Soup. From October 30 to January 28, Taziki’s Tomato Soup, topped with fresh basil and feta cheese, will offer customers a warm, comforting addition to their Mediterranean meal, perfect for cold winter days.

Credit: Taziki’s

To learn more about Taziki’s, named “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit tazikis.com.