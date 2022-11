DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans, you will now get an extra day to catch Taylor Swift in concert. The country/pop icon has added more Texas stops to her tour titled “The Eras Tour”.

Originally, Swift was going to perform twice in North Texas on April 1-2; however, now she will be performing three times, adding another show on March 31 in Arlington.

She also two more shows in Houston on April 15 and April 23.

For more information, click here.