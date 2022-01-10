ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — People can begin filing their taxes by the end of the month and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) in Arlington is stressing the importance of volunteers.

According to their website, VITA volunteers gave more than 500 hours during last year’s tax season, helping file their tax returns.

There is no need for prior training if you want to volunteer for VITA, they will train you on how to prepare simple income tax returns.

The only requirements needed to volunteer are basic computer skills, you need to pass the Standards of Conduct Certification, you need to pass the Intake & Quality Review Certification and you need to attend training.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.