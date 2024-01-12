The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a cute date night or you’re tired of wasting money at clubs or lounges every weekend? Have you heard of the cooking classes offered at Dallas Kitchen Social?

Kitchen Social has classes available for adults, kids, families and even team-building. The classes are all hands-on, fun and hosted in a relaxing environment.

They have a few classes lined up already for Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. Whether you’re a beginner or a “seasoned” pro, this experience is definitely something to sink your fork into!

Find out more about their next classes here.