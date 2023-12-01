The video above is from the previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s truly not the holidays without tamales! In Texas, tamales are a huge part of the Texas Christmas tradition.

Historic Mexican restaurant El Fenix will be selling tamales this year!

With prices starting at $29/dozen, guests can choose from rich and savory Beef or Pork Adobado Tamales. There are a variety of sauce options available at an additional cost, including Chili Con Carne, Queso, Sour Cream, Tomatillo, and Ranchero.

Have a sweet tooth? You can add a whole Lemon Pie ($28) to your order. You can place the order online.