DALLAS (KDAF) — What do an alligator corn dog and a cornbread chili pie dog have in common? They’re both new menu items unveiled for the Texas Rangers 2022 season.

Inside DFW’s Landon Wexler made a stop by Globe Life Field to try out the newest ballpark creations.

New menu items:

Alligator Corn Dog: An Alligator Andouille Sausage hand-dipped in corn dog batter and fried to a delicious golden brown. Available at the Bullpen Grill at Section 125.

Chicken Fried Brisket Sandwich : Generous pieces of in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket – hand-battered and fried – piled on thick slices of Texas Toast with pickles, red onions and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce. Available at the Sweet Baby Ray’s stand at Section 125.

: Generous pieces of in-house-smoked Nolan Ryan Beef Brisket – hand-battered and fried – piled on thick slices of Texas Toast with pickles, red onions and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce. Available at the Sweet Baby Ray’s stand at Section 125. Brisket Egg Rolls : Created by a Rangers fan in 2020 as part of a recipe contest. Tender house-smoked brisket shredded and rolled up in a classic eggroll wrap with Napa cabbage – deep-fried until crispy and delicious. Served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce for dipping. Available at the Go Deep Fried stands at Sections 121, 225 and 230.

: Created by a Rangers fan in 2020 as part of a recipe contest. Tender house-smoked brisket shredded and rolled up in a classic eggroll wrap with Napa cabbage – deep-fried until crispy and delicious. Served with Togarashi-seasoned fries and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce for dipping. Available at the Go Deep Fried stands at Sections 121, 225 and 230. Vegan Bratwurst : An Impossible Vegan Bratwurst served on a fresh locally baked vegan roll with grilled onions. Available at the Vegan Cart at Section 101.

: An Impossible Vegan Bratwurst served on a fresh locally baked vegan roll with grilled onions. Available at the Vegan Cart at Section 101. Vegan Chicken Salad : A classic chicken salad sandwich – but with vegan “chicken.” Served with Terra Chips and sliced vegan bread. Available at the concession locations at Sections 101 and 205.

: A classic chicken salad sandwich – but with vegan “chicken.” Served with Terra Chips and sliced vegan bread. Available at the concession locations at Sections 101 and 205. Golden Chick Loaded Fries : Golden Chick’s signature battered fries loaded with Ricos Nacho Cheese, bacon bits and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at the Golden Chick stand at Section 128.

: Golden Chick’s signature battered fries loaded with Ricos Nacho Cheese, bacon bits and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at the Golden Chick stand at Section 128. Mac and Cheese Nachos : Tostitos Tortilla Chips covered with Ricos Cheese Sauce, a pile of creamy mac and cheese, pico de gallo, Ricos Jalapenos and a drizzle of sour cream. Available at concession stands at Sections 106 and 225.

: Tostitos Tortilla Chips covered with Ricos Cheese Sauce, a pile of creamy mac and cheese, pico de gallo, Ricos Jalapenos and a drizzle of sour cream. Available at concession stands at Sections 106 and 225. Cornbread Chili Pie Dog: A Texas Chili all-Angus beef hot dog with fresh-baked cornbread as the bun – topped with Texas Chili’s chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and Ricos Jalapenos. Available at concessions stands at Sections 132 and 225.