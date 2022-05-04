DALLAS (KDAF) — The 18th annual Taste of the Cowboys is set for Friday, June 24 to benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

Those attending can expect live entertainment and a gourmet tailgate filled with food from over 30 of your favorite restaurants. Dallas Cowboys legends, Chad Hennings and Preston Pearson will be hosting the event.

All proceeds will go to benefit the child programs of the North Texas Food Bank.

Here’s what you need to know:

When? Friday, June 24

Where? The Star in Frisco

VIP Entrance at 7 p.m.

Main Event Begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: “This year tickets will be sold as pods of four or six guests, or as individual tickets. Each pod will be located on the indoor field and will include a table and chairs.”

Entertainment: Jenna Paulette and Taylor Dunn

Restaurants:

Taste of the Cowboys