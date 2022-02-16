FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — City of Fort Worth officials say that Tarrant Country voters will be able to get free rides to the polls on Trinity Metro, Arlington’s Via and other transit services throughout early voting and on Election Day (March 1).

All riders have to do is show their registration card or current Texas ID and they qualify for the free ride to a polling place.

“It is crucial that people get out to vote in the primary election, and access to transportation should not be a barrier to getting to polling locations,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said in a news release on the City of Fort Worth website. “We are pleased to be able to once again offer free rides, including accessible services for the elderly and mobility-impaired, through this partnership.”

The services included in this program are:

Trinity Metro’s bus routes

ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services

ACCESS paratransit

Tarrant County Transportation Services

Northeast Transportation Services

Arlington’s Via

Handitran

For more information on the program, click here.