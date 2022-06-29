DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Fort Worth said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that an outdoor burn ban has been placed for Tarrant County, “An outdoor burn ban is in place for Tarrant County for the next 90 days. Violators could be hit with a $500 fine.”

On June 29 the Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an outdoor burning ban for the county and all outdoor burning will be prohibited in Tarrant County for the next 90 days. “The severe drought conditions prompted Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois to request the ban on outdoor burning to protect lives and properties of Tarrant County residents. The Texas A&M Forest Service supports the request for an outdoor burning ban,” the City of Fort Worth explained.

If a violation is found to be had that would result in a Class C misdemeanor with a fine up to $500. “Renois encouraged residents to attend fireworks shows that are being held all over Tarrant County this July Fourth weekend and not to personally use fireworks amid ongoing drought conditions.”

For more information regarding outdoor cooking or welding, click here.