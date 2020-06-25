Tarrant County issues face mask order for all businesses

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) — On Thursday, County Judge Glen Whitley issued an order that will require the use of face masks in all businesses in the county.

The order also limits outdoor gatherings to 100 people. The ordinance will go into effect Friday at 6 p.m. and be effective until 6 a.m. on August 3rd.

Whitley said “In an effort not to have to go back to the restrictions of March, … I believe masks are our best alternative at this time.”

Up to a $1000 fine could be levied on any business that does not comply.

