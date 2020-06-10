Tarrant and Denton county decide to remove Confederate monuments from courthouses

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Officials in two North Texas counties have decided to remove Confederate monuments from their courthouse grounds. Commissioners of Tarrant and Denton counties voted Tuesday to remove the monuments.

The Tarrant County monument had been erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1953. The Denton County monument was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1918.

Commissioners of both counties said their actions were taken to promote racial harmony amid protests of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Share this story

30 Second Downloads

Arlington Life Shelter has a new 12,000 sqft facility for families facing homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arlington Life Shelter has a new 12,000 sqft facility for families facing homelessness"

NTTA wants you to make your thumb red to remember to not text and drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "NTTA wants you to make your thumb red to remember to not text and drive"

The Texas Secretary of State now has a checklist for those considering going to polls to vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Texas Secretary of State now has a checklist for those considering going to polls to vote"

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News