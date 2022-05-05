DALLAS (KDAF) — Bottoms up! If you love good drinks and a little bit of friendly competition, here is an event for you.

The semi-finals for Tanteo Tequilla’s Mexican Standoff bartending competition will be hosted at Vidorra Dallas on May 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., where bartenders will compete for a $10,000 prize and a trip to Mexico for the championships.

Much like the format of the popular cooking show Chopped, Bartenders will have 15 minutes to make a cocktail incorporating a secret ingredient announced before each round.

Judges will then try the cocktail and vote on which ones are their favorites.

“The Mexican Standoff is a fun way of supporting the bartender community and showcasing their talents,” says Master Blender and CEO, Neil Grosscup. “Particularly with the challenges of the last few years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the in-person version of the events so we can celebrate the industry’s resilience and creativity together.”

Did we also mention this competition will benefit a good cause? The $10,000 prize will be split between the winning bartender and a charity of their choice.

















Photos from previous Mexican Standoff competitions.