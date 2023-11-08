The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Hot Ones is a YouTube talk show known for putting their celebs in the hot seat while they try some of the mildest to hottest sauces. The talk show has teamed up with Chinese American fast food restaurant Panda Express to release its Blazing Bourbon Chicken.

Starting Nov. 8 the spicy dish will be available at participating Dallas Panda Express locations around the city.

The dish contains crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh veggies all wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce alongside the signature Hot Ones™ Last Dab Apollo hot sauce, and is topped with sesame seeds.

Available at 50 select Panda locations nationwide, including 6 locations in the Dallas area, Blazing Bourbon Chicken is Panda’s spiciest dish to date and made with a new crispy chicken coating to create an addictive, comforting flavor in every bite.

You can see all participating Panda locations here.