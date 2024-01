The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Join other movie enthusiasts and creatives as the Dallas International Film Festival hosts its monthly mixer.

The mixer will be on Jan. 10. It will be held at the Four Corners Brewing Company, located on 1311 S Ervay St. The event is described as buy your own beverage (BYOB).

By registering for the event you also are signing up for giveaways as well as DIFF sponsors and friends.

You can RSVP for the event here.