DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to take your golf game to the next level, then PXG Plano is the place to go.

PXG, Parsons Xtreme Golf, provides golf equipment, apparel and fitting appointments to help customize and optimize each player’s swing.

PXG was founded in 2013 by Bob Parsons with the goal of creating the world’s best golf equipment. Parsons, who also founded GoDaddy, has invested in a wide variety of business ventures, from motorcycle dealerships to real estate lending, from custom furniture to video production — but PXG stands out when it comes to the sporting world.

“From the moment they get here, we greet them at the door — experience is the biggest thing that we focus on,” said Winston Watkins, Fitting Team Lead. “It’s a one-on-one experience…We’re going to figure out the biggest thing missing from their game, and that’s what we’re always trying to improve on.”

The fitting bays are an immersive, data driven experience. Equipped with advanced performance tracking technology to record a range of data, you’ll be able to analyze exactly how your swing would look on a real golf course. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just picking up a club for the first time, you’ll feel at ease in the fitting bay, guided by an expert Master Fitter.

“Every bay has a TrackMan simulator that is the best technology in golf for this type of work,” Watkins said. “It captures your ball swing, swing speed, spin, launch angle, along with carry distance and overall total distance.”

The fitting is intended to determine what numbers are really good, and what numbers need work, to fit the equilibrium of each individual player.

If you’ve been thinking about venturing into the world of golf, PXG provides the best opportunity to start out on the right path.

“The beginners are the ones who need to get on the right path,” Sparks said. “A custom fitting is for all types of golfers…whether you’re a beginner, whether you’re aspiring to be a professional, this is the place for you.”

Aside from golf clubs and equipment, PXG boasts some of the best apparel in the game — clothing, socks, belts, hats, bags, and even pet accessories. From on-the-course equipment like ball markers and gloves, to off-the-course clothing like polos and pullovers, PXG is your one-stop-shop for the entire family.

Even after the fitting, PXG provides continued support to golfers looking to improve their game. If your swing evolves the more you play the game, you’re always welcome back at PXG to reevaluate your swing and make adjustments as needed, even years down the road.

“When you come to PXG, it’s not just, ‘I’ve gotta be a great golfer,'” Sparks said. “You can be learning with us, and that’s what we strive for in helping every golfer.”

PXG Plano is hosting clinics every Thursday in December. The clinics provide a chance to meet with a PGA certified specialist to ask questions, check out the fitting bays, and evaluate your swing. Each week focuses on a different type of club, from wedges to putters and everything in between.