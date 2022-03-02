FORT WORTH (KDAF) — From Monday to Sunday (Feb. 28-March 6) the PetSmart Charities Nation Adoption Weekend will be a full week instead.

The city of Fort Worth says shelter pets deserve a chance to create an unbreakable bond with a loving family, “In the eyes of a shelter pet, there’s nothing more important than having a family to love.”

Almost 800 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies are in the Fort Worth shelter and every last one of them is waiting for their forever home. “The shelter has been near, or at capacity, for many months, with more pets coming into the shelter daily versus the number of adoptions. Hopefully, this adoption event will place a spotlight on these amazing pets, all deserving of a forever and loving home.”

For dogs over 40 pounds and adoptions for members of the military, adoption fees will be waived. City of Fort Worth says, “Adoption fees include an initial medical examination, vaccinations, micro-chip and spay/neuter services. Adopters also receive a coupon book and a complimentary bag of pet food courtesy of PetSmart Charities.”

You can view available pets on Facebook and on the city website. If you’re looking to adopt a pet and bring them home, you can check out these four locations across Fort Worth:

South Campus, 4900 Martin St.

PetSmart Adoption Center Hulen, 4800 S.W. Loop 820 (I-20 at Hulen).

PetSmart Adoption Center Alliance, 2901 Texas Sage Trail (I-35W at Heritage Trace).

North Campus, 351 Hillshire Drive.