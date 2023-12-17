The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — See the city from the sky!

Longhorn Helicopters offers sweeping views of Dallas/Fort Worth from the best seat available — on board a helicopter. Longhorn offers four different tours, including Where the West Begins, the Cowboy Tour, the Vertiport Tour, and the Big “D” Tour.

From some of the most advanced helicopters in the industry, you can see aerial views of your favorite spots in the city, including Six Flags Over Texas, AT&T Stadium, Downtown Dallas, Reunion Tower, and more.

Ready to take off? Book a flight with Longhorn Helicopters.