DALLAS(KDAF)—Your pup will be barking with delight after a day of being pampered and primped at Dallas Dog Palace!

Inside DFW got a chance to visit a spa resort for dogs, right here in Dallas.

Owner of Dallas Dog Palace and Former Spanish teacher, Jennifer Duffy talks about why she decided to open up her spa. She explained that it was only natural for her to transition from an inside classroom to an outside one with fur babies.

Duffy said she opened the business so it could be a place where dogs could enjoy a unique experience like no other.

You can bring your dog to get a warm bath and their nails cut at their grooming salon. There is even the option of dropping off your furry friends if you are planning a getaway or will be away from home.

You can bring your dog for a one-of-a-kind experience to 3909 Eastside Ave Dallas, TX 75226.