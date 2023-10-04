The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know for as little as $25 you could enjoy a sunset sail on the beautiful White Rock Lake?

The Spirit of Dallas offers sailing day and evening on White Rock Lake. Their options range from family sailing, a romantic night sky sail and even an afternoon sail where guests can bring a picnic.

The Spirit of Dallas also offers private sails, which are great for friends and family or even that client you want to impress, as described on the website. They also offer community sails which are for those who love the view of wildlife and all lit has to offer. With those tickets starting off at $10 and $5 for children under 13-years-old.

