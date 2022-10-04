DALLAS (KDAF) — We know one of your favorite foods to eat for breakfast, lunch, and especially dinner is tacos, but do you know where to find the best taco spot in North Texas?

National Taco Day is being celebrated across America on Tuesday, October 4, and NationalToday says, “Looking to have your mind blown? The possibilities are endless when you create your own combination of meats, cheese, vegetables, seasonings and sauces and have your taco your own way. Yes, please!”

If you want a new spot, and want to feel reassured about your favorite taco spot in Dallas, you’re in the right place. We checked out a report from Eater Dallas on the best tacos the city has to offer and our stomachs are growling.

“There are so many great spots to get them in Dallas, in Fort Worth, and all around the Metroplex when it comes to tacos. From crunch to soft and meaty to vegan, one thing about Dallas tacos is that one feels compelled to stick to old-school ideas about what a taco must be,” Eater Dallas wrote.

Here’s a look at some of the top spots on the report’s list:

Resident Taqueria

Birrieria Aguinaga

El Vecino Tex Mex

E Bar Tex-Mex

Revolver Taco Lounge

El Palote Panaderia

Coco’s Fire & Ice

El Chingon Fort Worth

Maskaras Mexican Grill

Click here for the full list and more from Eater Dallas!