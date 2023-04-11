DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s Taco Tuesday! That’s right, it’s time to Taco ’bout how great Tuesday is! With so many taco options in Dallas, where do you get the best tacos?

It’s no secret that Dallas is the king of Tex-Mex restaurants. It serves some of the best burritos, quesadillas, and margaritas. Yet, tacos are definitely the crowd favorite!

Here are some of the best places in Dallas to get some amazing Tacos, according to Yelp.

Mami Coco Chilangos Tacos Del Sur Tacos Taqueria Nuevo Leon Taqueria Moctezuma Fuel City – Dallas Mario Bros Tacos Tacos La Gloria Revolver Taco Lounge California Tacos Shop