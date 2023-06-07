DALLAS(KDAF)—Taco Bell has done it again! They’ve taken their iconic Crunchwrap and made it vegan-friendly.

Now, everyone can enjoy the zesty flavors of a Crunchwrap without having to worry about incorporating any animal products into their diet.

“Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we’re as committed to them as they are to us and our menu,” said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell. “That’s why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right, to get it mouth-watering. Because let’s admit it, we’ve all eaten plenty of products on today’s market that don’t taste great and certainly aren’t crave-able.”

According to Taco Bell, The Vegan Crunchwrap is also filled with classic ingredients like shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a crunchy tostada shell. All ingredients are certified vegan** by the American Vegetarian Association.

In Dallas, you can now get a vegan wrap at one of the 12 Taco Bell locations.