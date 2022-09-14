DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand.

North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.

Officials say this location, upon reopening, will utilize the chain’s “Endeavor” design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a unique way. The location will also emphasize Taco Bell’s technological advancements, with multiple customer accessibility points, creating a fast, easy and fun experience.

The location will also feature free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.