DALLAS (KDAF) — Score a free taco at Taco Bell with the return of the Steal a Base, Steal a Taco celebration.

Fans are encouraged to keep their eyes on the players as Taco Bell will honor the first player to steal a base in the World Series, starting Oct. 27, and will and crown them as this year’s Taco Hero, scoring free tacos for Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide. The 2023 Taco Hero scores a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Taco for all Taco Bell Rewards Members across the country, available to redeem in-app for ten days following the stolen base.

Credit: Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

Win Free Taco Bell for Life

This year, the biggest steal of the season comes with the additional opportunity to win Taco Bell for Life in a promotion sponsored by Topps.

Topps has created the limited-edition run of TacoFractor cards, hidden at random and already

in circulation within Topps Chrome and Cosmic Chrome packs. Holders of a TacoFractor card of

the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series (or holders of a TacoFractor

Wild Card, if the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series isn’t featured on

any TacoFractor card) could score Taco Bell for life, awarded as a $15,000 digital Taco Bell gift

card.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards Member, download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an

account. As a Rewards Member you have access to exclusive offers and earn points to redeem

for rewards when ordering through the app, at the kiosk or by scanning order receipts.