DALLAS (KDAF) — Score a free taco at Taco Bell with the return of the Steal a Base, Steal a Taco celebration.
Fans are encouraged to keep their eyes on the players as Taco Bell will honor the first player to steal a base in the World Series, starting Oct. 27, and will and crown them as this year’s Taco Hero, scoring free tacos for Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide. The 2023 Taco Hero scores a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Taco for all Taco Bell Rewards Members across the country, available to redeem in-app for ten days following the stolen base.
Win Free Taco Bell for Life
This year, the biggest steal of the season comes with the additional opportunity to win Taco Bell for Life in a promotion sponsored by Topps.
Topps has created the limited-edition run of TacoFractor cards, hidden at random and already
in circulation within Topps Chrome and Cosmic Chrome packs. Holders of a TacoFractor card of
the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series (or holders of a TacoFractor
Wild Card, if the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series isn’t featured on
any TacoFractor card) could score Taco Bell for life, awarded as a $15,000 digital Taco Bell gift
card.
To become a Taco Bell Rewards Member, download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an
account. As a Rewards Member you have access to exclusive offers and earn points to redeem
for rewards when ordering through the app, at the kiosk or by scanning order receipts.