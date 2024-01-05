The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweethearts candy, the iconic conversation hearts, is leaning into current dating trends with the release of limited-time ‘Situationship’ boxes.

The candies will contain blurry, misprinted candies, giving singles a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Credit: Spangler Candy Company

“Singles are taking ‘situationships’ to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them,” said Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler. “The printing on Sweethearts isn’t always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, situationships are romantic entanglements where the participants haven’t established the nature of their relationship. From a relationship with “that one person you meet up with whenever they happen to be in town” to “your go-to ‘plus one’ for couple-y events,” situationships have no labels, exclusivity or boundaries.

The custom candies will be available for a limited time starting Jan. 8.