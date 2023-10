The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday will start off cool, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s, before a gradual warming trend later this week.

The National Weather Service reported, “After a cool start to the week, temperatures will gradually warm to well above seasonal normals mid to late week with highs in the 80s to lower 90s and lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s through the weekend.”