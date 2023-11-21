DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is inching closer and closer, which means that you may be spending this holiday with your friends, family or a mixture of both.

With that being said, when it comes to family, many of us run into those unpleasant conversations at the dinner table that can make or break the holiday!

A 2023 study by Reader’s Digest listed the 15 Things You Probably Shouldn’t discuss at Thanksgiving Dinner. Here are the five that they narrowed down:

Your fight with your cousin’s boyfriend What you think of the current president The $500 your brother still owes you Your newfound atheism Your petition for gun control

From the top five alone, a safe conclusion can be said that it’s best to stay away from politics and family gossip if you can avoid the juicy questions about your cousin’s love life!