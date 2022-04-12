DALLAS (KDAF) — The pandemic has impacted the supply of many goods, affecting a wide array of industries, including the automobile industry.
As a result, the price of used and new cars have skyrocketed in the past year and used car buyers have made tremendous journeys to find affordable options.
In lieu of this news, Quantrell Subaru has conducted a survey of more than 2,600 people from across the nation, asking them how far they would drive to purchase a used car. For Texans, that distance is about 520 miles.
Here are what other states said:
|State
|How far (in miles) would you drive to buy a used car
|Alabama
|427
|Alaska
|722
|Arizona
|400
|Arkansas
|500
|California
|498
|Colorado
|470
|Connecticut
|344
|Delaware
|556
|Florida
|442
|Georgia
|378
|Hawaii
|679
|Idaho
|696
|Illinois
|389
|Indiana
|500
|Iowa
|417
|Kansas
|625
|Kentucky
|421
|Louisiana
|435
|Maine
|438
|Maryland
|473
|Massachusetts
|476
|Michigan
|380
|Minnesota
|493
|Mississippi
|534
|Missouri
|526
|Montana
|383
|Nebraska
|388
|Nevada
|410
|New Hampshire
|458
|New Jersey
|441
|New Mexico
|700
|New York
|470
|North Carolina
|439
|North Dakota
|513
|Ohio
|450
|Oklahoma
|477
|Oregon
|556
|Pennsylvania
|433
|Rhode Island
|500
|South Carolina
|431
|South Dakota
|462
|Tennessee
|457
|Texas
|520
|Utah
|446
|Vermont
|286
|Virginia
|454
|Washington
|569
|West Virginia
|359
|Wisconsin
|481
|Wyoming
|625
