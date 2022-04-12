DALLAS (KDAF) — The pandemic has impacted the supply of many goods, affecting a wide array of industries, including the automobile industry.

As a result, the price of used and new cars have skyrocketed in the past year and used car buyers have made tremendous journeys to find affordable options.

In lieu of this news, Quantrell Subaru has conducted a survey of more than 2,600 people from across the nation, asking them how far they would drive to purchase a used car. For Texans, that distance is about 520 miles.

Here are what other states said:

StateHow far (in miles) would you drive to buy a used car
Alabama427
Alaska722
Arizona400
Arkansas500
California498
Colorado470
Connecticut344
Delaware556
Florida442
Georgia378
Hawaii679
Idaho696
Illinois389
Indiana500
Iowa417
Kansas625
Kentucky421
Louisiana435
Maine438
Maryland473
Massachusetts476
Michigan380
Minnesota493
Mississippi534
Missouri526
Montana383
Nebraska388
Nevada410
New Hampshire458
New Jersey441
New Mexico700
New York470
North Carolina439
North Dakota513
Ohio450
Oklahoma477
Oregon556
Pennsylvania433
Rhode Island500
South Carolina431
South Dakota462
Tennessee457
Texas520
Utah446
Vermont286
Virginia454
Washington569
West Virginia359
Wisconsin481
Wyoming625

