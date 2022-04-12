DALLAS (KDAF) — The pandemic has impacted the supply of many goods, affecting a wide array of industries, including the automobile industry.

As a result, the price of used and new cars have skyrocketed in the past year and used car buyers have made tremendous journeys to find affordable options.

In lieu of this news, Quantrell Subaru has conducted a survey of more than 2,600 people from across the nation, asking them how far they would drive to purchase a used car. For Texans, that distance is about 520 miles.

Here are what other states said:

State How far (in miles) would you drive to buy a used car Alabama 427 Alaska 722 Arizona 400 Arkansas 500 California 498 Colorado 470 Connecticut 344 Delaware 556 Florida 442 Georgia 378 Hawaii 679 Idaho 696 Illinois 389 Indiana 500 Iowa 417 Kansas 625 Kentucky 421 Louisiana 435 Maine 438 Maryland 473 Massachusetts 476 Michigan 380 Minnesota 493 Mississippi 534 Missouri 526 Montana 383 Nebraska 388 Nevada 410 New Hampshire 458 New Jersey 441 New Mexico 700 New York 470 North Carolina 439 North Dakota 513 Ohio 450 Oklahoma 477 Oregon 556 Pennsylvania 433 Rhode Island 500 South Carolina 431 South Dakota 462 Tennessee 457 Texas 520 Utah 446 Vermont 286 Virginia 454 Washington 569 West Virginia 359 Wisconsin 481 Wyoming 625

