DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone hates losing, but some people are worse losers than others; and according to one survey, those people are Dallas Cowboys fans.

To make this determination, USBets surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans across the country, with 50% of the respondents being male and 50% being female. Here are their findings.

Photo courtesy USBets.com

Even though America’s team hasn’t won a Super Bowl in more than 25 years, Cowboys fans still don’t like when they lose, getting them in the number one spot.

And it’s not only the fans who have ranked high for their losing attitude, the team’s leadership is also earning accolades to make the fans proud. According to the survey, quarterback, Dak Prescott, has ranked third for his conduct in the face of defeat, and coach Mike McCarthy ranks second amongst the sorest coaches.

Photo courtesy USBets.com.

If you are one of those fans that need to take out their rage when their team is losing, you are not alone. According to the survey, 66% of fans slammed hands onto furniture, 51% stormed out of the room, 37% punched their couch or a pillow and 21% threw their remote. 25% also say they became physically ill when their team was losing.

Photo courtesy USBets.com.

To learn more about the study, go to usbets.com.