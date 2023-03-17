DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to get your beach clothes on and not for spring break, but to a new restaurant that’s opening up.

This summer, Fireside Surf, a surfing-themed restaurant, announced is going to open in The Colony. Guests will get a chance to experience their menu food and themed drinks, plus cocktails.

As part of Fireside’s partnership with Citwave which makes wave pools, they will collaborate with the restaurant to install the restaurant’s main attraction. They will have pools inside that can accommodate up to 8 surfers at a time and 15 surfers per session, according to their website.

The restaurant will be finished by this summer, according to their website, and is located at 5772 Grandscape Boulevard.