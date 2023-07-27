DALLAS (KDAF) — Supreme Croissants have been dominating the NYC food scene but they have officially touched down in the lavish metroplex of Dallas, TX.

La 57 has brought the fluffy pastry to Dallas, well Ennis to be more specific. And it has definitely been stirring quite a buzz with many people, excited for its arrival.

La 57

Supremes were only available Friday and Saturday. However, a recent announcement has been made about the shop cutting back on the baking of supreme for a little. The rest of their menu is available all week. From their signature lattes to their Cherry pop tarts, there’s a lot to choose from.

Check out their Instagram, for more updates on this buzzing desert shop. They recently have announced expansion plans for the shop, more parking and even a food/pastry rewards program.