DALLAS(KDAF)—The 27th anniversary of Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring was celebrated on June 16th, and what a turnout it was.

Nexstar corporate and CW33 recently had the opportunity to partner with several organizations in the Dallas area to help spread love and support to those in need. The local organizations that benefited were the City of Irving, Irving Cares, Ability Connections, Many Hands Helping, and the DFW Humane Society.

In conjunction with Nexstar’s Founders Day, the partnership aims to promote community outreach and support for social causes. Every year, Nexstar organizes this event, which allows organizations to come together and make a positive impact in the community.

Volunteers were able to contribute by providing aid and support to those in need. By working with these organizations, they were able to reach out to a larger audience and make a greater impact.

The City of Irving is a municipal government entity that provides various services to the citizens of Irving. Irving Cares is a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance to families in need. Ability Connection is a non-profit organization that supports people with disabilities and helps them lead independent lives. Many Hands Helping is a volunteer organization that provides assistance to families in need. The DFW Humane Society is an animal shelter that provides care and shelter to abandoned and stray animals.

Nexstar and CW33 are proud to have partnered with these organizations to help make a positive impact on the community. They hope to continue their partnership with these organizations and others in the future to make a lasting difference in the lives of those in need.