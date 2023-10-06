The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Support women-owned coffee and tea shops in Fort Worth this month at the C.A.T. (coffee and tea) Crawl!

“One ticket gets you access to five exclusive drinks created specifically for this event at five different female-owned and operated shops across Fort Worth, available only to crawlers. You’ll also receive a C.A.T. Crawl tote bag and an invitation to a pre-party on Thursday, October 26 at The Holly,” said the C.A.T. Crawl website.

The C.A.T. Crawl runs from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29. You can choose which day you crawl or crawl over multiple days, just be sure to check each shop’s hours.

Credit: Cherry Coffee Shop

Participating shops and drinks include:

Black Coffee

Sanderson Sisters Salem Brew, iced only: dark chocolate latte with Ube syrup

A Creature’s Concoction: Pomegranate Berry spritzer topped with mint infused lemon juice

Wildcraft Coffee (popping up at Stir Crazy Baked Goods)

Butterbeer Cold Brew, iced only: Butterscotch, Vanilla, and Caramel Syrup with Cold Brew and Oat Milk

London Smog, hot only: Earl Grey Tea with Oat Milk and Charcoal Infused Vanilla Syrup

Love Local Coffee + Art Shop

Carrie’s Revenge, iced only: Sparkling blackberry lavender mocktail with a berry-filled syringe

Nightmare on Hulen Street, hot only: House-made maple bourbon syrup, espresso, milk and cinnamon slashes

Cherry Coffee Shop

Mega Spiced Americano. iced only: Steamed espresso and ice with a blend of pink peppercorn, szchezuan peppercorn, cloves, cinnamon and brown sugar

Matchai-do About Nothing, hot only: Orange and juniper syrup, paired with an unlikely duo – matcha and chai

Leaves Book + Tea Shop

Infected by the Mind Flayer, hot only: Spiced black tea with a lapsang simple syrup and a hint of chocolate

Kiss from a Demagorgon, iced only: Sparkling strawberry hibiscus tea with touch of ginger

Get your tickets here.