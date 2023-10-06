The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — “There’s an art to having fun!”

Celebrate art, music and creativity at the Cottonwood Art Festival Oct. 7 through Oct. 8. “Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried semi-annual art show that features work from the nation’s top visual artist, and takes place on the first full weekend in May and October each year,” said the festival’s website.

The festival will feature hundreds of different artists showcasing their works throughout. All different types of art mediums from 2D mixed media, glass, fiber and much more.

The festival will also feature live music, a children’s art shop and will even feature Texan biologist and illustrator Erin Curry as the featured artist of the festival.

