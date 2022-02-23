DALLAS (KDAF) — Round eight of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, on Saturday, Feb. 26.

This is the first time since the pandemic began that the race has returned to the DFW area.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974.

Over 17 weeks and a $1 million All-Star Race, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

Tickets and FanFest Passes are now available for purchase online at SeatGeek.com or in person at the venue box office.




















