DALLAS (KDAF) — After a warm, windy and humid Friday North Texas makes its way into the weekend where some rain and storms will possibly join them.

Saturday will also sing the same tune as Friday with a warm and humid feel along with partly cloudy skies. Winds from the south persist as they’ll sit around 15-25 mph; there will be a low chance of showers in portions of East and Central Texas. NWS Fort Worth says elevated fire weather conditions will be present in the afternoon along with the dryline.

Sunday is where the storm action could take place. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase along with a cold front; a few strong storms are possible in North Texas according to NWS Fort Worth. The cold front will move through the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

NWS Fort Worth reports, “This weekend will be warm and breezy with returning rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers are possible near and east of I-35 on Saturday, but thunderstorms should be held in check as we will be strongly capped. On Sunday, a strong cold front will slide southward through the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along the Red River and moving through the region Sunday night. A few strong storms may be possible in areas spanning from the Red River to as far south as I-20. Large hail would be the main threat with the strongest storms.”

NWS Fort Worth