DALLAS (KDAF) — Plenty of sunshine in the Friday North Texas forecast as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the end of the work week will serve as a transition day into the summertime pattern, “…just in time for the Holiday Weekend.”

“Plenty of sunshine is in store today with highs reaching the mid 80s to mid 90s with winds less than 10 mph gradually shifting to the south.”

Expect slightly warmer temps with plenty of sun around the region along with variable and light winds becoming south later in the day.

NWS FORT WORTH

NWS FORT WORTH

As night falls, temps will sit around the 60s for most of the region and south winds between 5-10 mph will be present under mostly clear skies. “The return of the south winds will result in slightly warmer temperatures Friday night with lows mainly in the mid to upper 60s.”