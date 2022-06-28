DALLAS (KDAF) — Over at AT&T Stadium in the middle of July you can find, “…the absolute coolest, baddest, one of a kind custom trucks,” as Arlington is set to hold the inaugural Summer Truckin Nationals.

According to a press release, Arlington was chosen to launch this event due to other truck-related events’ success across the country and, “…it was time to come to the mecca for people who own and just love trucks – Texas.”

Summer Trucking Nationals says, “The City of Arlington plays host as two thousand “custom” truly unique Lifted, Lowered, Slammed, Mini, Bagged will all be on display at the AT&T Stadium with hundreds of vendors and two nights of spectacular concerts sponsored by American Force Wheels.”

If you’re interested in the event you can find tickets on SeatGeek. “Summer Truckin Nationals owned by Robbie Bryant, Josh Miller, Brad Baker & Michael Hyams promise this will be the preeminent event of the year especially with such an amazing venue like AT&T Stadium. As a huge bonus parking is free for spectators all weekend long thanks to one of the event sponsors.”

Here’s what you can expect:

“Noche de Fiesta” Concert Friday night July 15th

DJ Zeta, Milicia del Rancho, Banda Renya de Reynas & La Energia Nortenas

“Best of Country Music’s Rising Stars in 2022” (Saturday night July 16)

David J, Sean Stemaly, Bailey Zimmerman & Chase Matthew