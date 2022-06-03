DALLAS (KDAF) — Get the sunscreen and the AC ready to crank up North Texas, the summer heat is on its way!

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says it’s going to be a very hot week across the region and into Central Texas during the week of June 6-10. “Many locations will see temperatures soar into the triple digits.”

The work week will begin rain-free before storm chances return in the middle of the week and possibly continue into the weekend.

