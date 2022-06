DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and depending on who you talk to, that is either a good thing or a bad thing.

Regardless of your stance, the heat is here. If you’re feeling the heat, so is your dog. That’s why Dallas Pets Alive! is sharing these tips to keep your dog cool. Here’s what they recommend:

Play time with ice

Freeze peanut butter in ice cube trays as a treat

Keep your AC running

Take them swimming

Make sure there is enough water and fresh shade for them outside