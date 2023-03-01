DALLAS (KDAF) — Let the fun begin! Who wants to go first? Grandma? Grandpa? The kids? Let’s zipline!

You and the family can get a head start with summer fun, Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park will be opening up their doors on Friday, March 3.

The City of Arlington Parks and Recreation and Go Ape announced that two brand new zipline and ropes courses will open to the public. The facility is considered the nation’s premier Zipline & Adventure Park company.

Guests can enjoy multiple activities at Go’s Ape’s river legacy park like a treetop adventure, a three-hour ropes course with multiple obstacles, and 60+ aerial crossings plus thrilling ziplines over the Trinity River. The parks allow you to explore their natural environment across a variety of outdoor activities.

Parks and Recreation Director James Orloski said, “Partnering with Go Ape, the premier zipline and ropes course vendor in the U.S. is an exciting opportunity to provide a thrilling outdoor experience for Arlington residents and visitors alike, and gives us the chance to showcase our parks system from a new vantage point. “We can’t wait to see the smiles as adventure-seekers soar through the skies!”

They have 15 locations across the United States, including a site in Plano, TX at Oak Point Park.

Below you find pricing for the activities at the park:

Treetop Adventure 60+ obstacles and five zip lines, 40 feet in the air Costs $59.95 – $64.95 and guests have 3 hours to explore at their pace Open for all ages, but participants must be at 4’7” tall Youth guests age 15 and under must be accompanied on the course by an adult.

Treetop Journey 30 obstacles and two ziplines, 20 feet in the air Costs $39.95 and guests have 1 hour to explore at their pace Open for all ages, but participants must be at least 3’3” tall Children under 6 must be accompanied on the course by an adult, while participants age 6 to 15 must be supervised by an adult either accompanying them on the course or from below on the ground.

Outdoor Axe Throwing Four lanes and various recommended games Costs $19.95 and guests have 1 hour to hurl hatchets at the target Ages 10+ and participants age 15 and under must be supervised by an adult

