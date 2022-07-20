DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve probably heard the term “The Great Resignation”, referring to the mass movement of people leaving their places of employment for something better.

The incentives of changing jobs can be more than money. People are leaving for jobs in better locations, with better schedules and a better work environment.

In the spirit of science, WalletHub looked at which states have the highest job resignation rates.

So where does the Lone Star State rank? Relatively well. Texas ranked 29th in the nation, meaning they had a lower job resignation rate than at least half of the country, ranking as the 23rd lowest rate in the nation.

The study says the job resignation rate in Texas over the past 12 months was 3.13% with a rate of 2.8% in the latest month.

Here are the states with the highest resignation rate:

Alaska Montana Wyoming Florida Georgia Vermont Idaho Mississippi Arizona Tennessee

Here are the states with the lowest resignation rate:

Washington D.C. Massachusetts New York New Jersey Connecticut Washington Maine Maryland Rhode Island Minnesota

For the full report, visit WalletHub.