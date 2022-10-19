DALLAS (KDAF) — Drive-thrus, deliveries, burgers, chicken, pizza, and more; the love Americans have for fast food is something other countries in the world might not truly understand.

When it comes to fast food, everyone has favorites and those that are just a little lackluster among the bunch. A report from SavingSpot released found the top-rated fast-food chains in the country.

As if there was any competition, yet again, Chick-Fil-A has been named America’s favorite fast food spot. The chicken favorite was also Texas’ favorite fast food restaurant.

The study also broke it down when it came to the type of cuisine fast food lovers were flocking to and in Texas, here’s where you’re loving when it comes to burgers, chicken, doughnuts, Mexican, and pizza:

Burger: Culvers

Chicken: Chick-Fil-A

Doughnuts: Daylight Donuts

Mexican: Qdoba

Pizza: Papa Murphy’s

But what fast food chain do Texans dislike the most? Better ingredients, but maybe not better pizza, in the Lone Star State anyway; Papa John’s was the bottom-rated fast food chain in Texas and a majority of the U.S.