DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hard to be single as an adult. The only people you really interact with are your coworkers and meeting new people in public can be intimidating.

Luckily, dating in some cities is easier than others including one city in Texas.

A new report from WalletHub has 180 of the largest cities in the country and ranked them based on which ones were the best and worst cities for singles, and if you live in Austin, you’re in luck.

According to the study, Austin was the 7th best city in the country for singles, boasting some of the best dating opportunities in the nation.

Officials compared all 180 cities based on more than 30 different metrics measuring “singles”-friendliness, including the adult population that is unmarried, the ratio of women to men, online dating opportunities, and more.

The top 10 best cities for singles were as follows:

Seattle, WA Madison, WI Denver, CO San Francisco, CA Portland, OR Minneapolis, MN Austin, TX Honolulu, HI San Diego, CA Atlanta, GA

For the full report, click here.