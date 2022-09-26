DALLAS (KDAF) — “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.”

Considered one of the best movie trilogies ever made, Lord of the Rings has touched the hearts of many and for good reason. It is the classic good versus evil tale. A tale of small people accomplishing large feats. There are so many great characters that we all love. But which characters in this series do we love the most?

Wishlisted wanted to know the answer to that, so they commissioned a report looking at each U.S. state’s favorite Lord of the Rings character.

Using Google Trends, officials looked at Google searches from each state to see which characters were being searched for the most in each state. So, who is Texas’ favorite Lord of the Rings character? That answer is none other than Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck.

