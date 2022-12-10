DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery.

North Texas is home to plenty of fun breweries that offer delicious beer, but North Texas isn’t the only place home to great breweries.

A new report from Trips to Discover is looking at the coolest breweries in every state and, of course, we’re dying to know which brewery is the coolest in Texas.

That honor goes to Jester King – Brewery, Kitchen, Farm & Event Hall in Austin. Officials chose this brewery for its farmhouse ales and barrel-aged wild ales.

This Austin spot also features a really cool farmhouse setting with plenty of outside tables and a scenic nature trail. They also have an Airbnb that you can rent out.

